REPORT: Former Wisconsin FB Derek Watt to Sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Another former Wisconsin standout reportedly finds a new home at the next level.

Fullback Derek Watt will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Watt played four seasons for the now-Los Angeles Chargers and became one of the leading blockers for former Wisconsin running back great Melvin Gordon. A sixth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft by the AFC West organization, he played in 64 total games during his current four-year career. According to NFL.com's stats, he has only run the ball 19 times for 49 yards in the quartet of seasons. However, he also contributed 16 tackles last season and is known as a key special teams player.

This move reunites Derek with his youngest brother, T.J., another former Badger who has become a standout edge rusher for the AFC North organization. The youngest Watt tweeted his excitement on Tuesday afternoon (to which Derek retweeted, for what it is worth):

According to UW's profile of Watt, he played in 47 career games (24 starts) during his time in Madison from 2011-2015. He initially came to Wisconsin as a middle linebacker only to move across the line of scrimmage to the fullback position during his second year in the program.

In 2013 and 2014, he helped Wisconsin's offense average 283.8 rushing yards per game and 320.1 rushing yards per game, respectively.

Both Derek and T.J. played together at UW from 2013-15.

