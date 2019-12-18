2020 WR Devin Chandler Signs with Wisconsin

More good news came to head coach Paul Chryst and Wisconsin on Wednesday when it announced on its National Signing Day page that 2020 wide receiver Devin Chandler had signed with the Badgers.

247Sports rates Chandler, from Huntersville, N.C. (Williams Amos Hough), as a three-star wide out while Rivals designates him as a two-star prospect. Wisconsin true freshman defensive lineman Gio Paez, along with former Badger commit turned Wake Forest wide receiver Nolan Groulx, both played at Hough -- as does 2021 running back Evan Pryor, who recently placed UW in his top 10 in early November.

In the past few months, Chandler received offers from Power Five programs like Maryland, Virginia, Duke, Illinois and N.C. State, and he tweeted Wisconsin's presented opportunity on Nov. 23.

The two recruiting services both reported official visits by Chandler to Maryland on Dec. 6, Wisconsin on Dec. 10 and Virginia on Dec. 13.

Chandler becomes the 19th commitment and the third wide receiver in Wisconsin's 2020 class. He will join Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith as players heading to position coach Ted Gilmore's room next year.