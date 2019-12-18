AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

2020 WR Devin Chandler Signs with Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

More good news came to head coach Paul Chryst and Wisconsin on Wednesday when it announced on its National Signing Day page that 2020 wide receiver Devin Chandler had signed with the Badgers.

247Sports rates Chandler, from Huntersville, N.C. (Williams Amos Hough), as a three-star wide out while Rivals designates him as a two-star prospect. Wisconsin true freshman defensive lineman Gio Paez, along with former Badger commit turned Wake Forest wide receiver Nolan Groulx, both played at Hough -- as does 2021 running back Evan Pryor, who recently placed UW in his top 10 in early November.

In the past few months, Chandler received offers from Power Five programs like Maryland, Virginia, Duke, Illinois and N.C. State, and he tweeted Wisconsin's presented opportunity on Nov. 23.

The two recruiting services both reported official visits by Chandler to Maryland on Dec. 6, Wisconsin on Dec. 10 and Virginia on Dec. 13.

Chandler becomes the 19th commitment and the third wide receiver in Wisconsin's 2020 class. He will join Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith as players heading to position coach Ted Gilmore's room next year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Greg Gard on Milwaukee honoring Howard Moore

Jake Kocorowski

A great gesture by the in-state program

Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

This Wisconsin team knows it can leave a legacy.

A Look at Wisconsin 2021 Recruiting Targets

Jake Kocorowski

Never too early to look ahead to what could be with the next class.

VIDEOS: Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers on Complementing Each Other

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers' big men chatted with the media after Wisconsin's in-state victory over Milwaukee.

Shrugging Off "Jitters," Micah Potter Makes Impression in Wisconsin Debut

Jake Kocorowski

Some things to clean up, but the Badgers' big man heard his name called often on Saturday.

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Milwaukee

Jake Kocorowski

Quick takeaways from the Kohl Center.

Hedstrom to Miss Rest of 2019-20 Season

Jake Kocorowski

A blow to the depth of the front court as the redshirt freshman had knee surgery.

Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee: How to Watch; Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

All you need to know for the Badgers' return to the court.

Podcast: Breaking Down Wisconsin's 2020 Signees

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down a new class of Wisconsin Badgers signees and more!

Welcome to AllBadgers.com, a Sports Illustrated Channel

Jake Kocorowski

A new site dedicated to all things Wisconsin athletics. Let's have some fun.