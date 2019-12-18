On the eve of the 2020 early signing period, a noticeable recruiting buzz swarmed around more additions to the current Wisconsin Badgers recruiting class.

On Wednesday morning, UW announced on its National Signing Day page that it had signed projected outside linebacker Kaden Johnson.

All three major recruiting services -- 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals -- rate Johnson as a four-star prospect. The latter designates him as the No. 135 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the country for the 2020 class. For those that look at 247Sports' composite rankings, he currently stands as the No. 162 overall prospect and No. 14 outside 'backer in the nation.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report 15 offers for Johnson that include opportunities from Iowa, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon State and Virginia, among others.

Johnson took an official visit to Wisconsin in late June during a weekend that included cornerback Max Lofy, running back Kevontre Bradford and inside linebacker Preston Zachman. At the moment, Johnson, Lofy and Zachman now all have signed with UW as part of this current 2020 class.

The two services also note official visits to the Huskers in late September and to the Beavers on the weekend of Oct. 11.

The St. Paul, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy), product joins Wisconsin as its presumed 18th verbal commitment of the class and third outside linebacker in this recruiting cycle.