Eric Burrell hears his name called for yet another preseason watch list.

The redshirt senior safety and 97 other college student-athletes were selected to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday. As noted in the press release, the honor is given to "National Defensive Player of the Year."

Last season, Burrell stepped up and started 13 of 14 games. The Maryland native finished tied for first on the team in interceptions with inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (three). He also recorded 55 tackles -- good for fifth on the defense -- along with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

He will be part of a deep Wisconsin safety group that includes Reggie Pearson, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder. All will be competing for reps in one of the strongest rooms on the team.

Earlier this week, Burrell also claimed a Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list selection.

