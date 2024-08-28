Ex-Badgers QB Nick Evers named starter at UConn
Evers will start the season as Connecticut's QB1.
UConn has named former Wisconsin Badger Nick Evers as its starting quarterback for the season-opener against Maryland.
Evers was not in Madison for long, but he was a high-profile transfer in 2022 when he joined Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. As a former four-star recruit in the high school class of 2022, many thought that he could be the long-term future at the position for the Badgers.
As a sign of modern college football, Evers is at his third school in three seasons after looking like a future difference-maker at programs like Oklahoma or Wisconsin.
Former UCLA, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons head coach Jim Mora is entering his third-season at UConn and he will look to turn around the program with Nevers under center.
