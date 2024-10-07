Experts favor Rutgers to beat Wisconsin for the first time ever
Wisconsin has opened as a 2.5-point betting underdog for its upcoming road game against Rutgers.
It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams; the Badgers lead the series 5-0. Wisconsin has won its two games in Piscataway, NJ (2014 and 2021) by a combined score of 89-3.
The Scarlet Knights have been one of the surprises of the college football season with a 4-1 record and notable wins over Virginia Tech and Washington. They're fresh off a hard-fought 14-7 loss on the road against Nebraska in Week 6. Star running back Kyle Monangai is fifth in the FBS in rushing with 667 yards and 6 touchdowns through five games. Transfer QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota) has 8 touchdown passes but is completing just 55.6 percent of his attempts.
The Badgers are coming off a 52-6 win over Purdue in what was their best offensive performance of the season, but they will face a much better defense this week. Rutgers is allowing 15.8 points per game, which ranks 18th-best in college football.
This is arguably the best team that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has had since returning to the program in 2020. Traveling to Piscataway is not the automatic win that it once was and Wisconsin will need to play its best football if it wants to leave with a win.