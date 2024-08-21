All Badgers

Former Badgers QB Myles Burkett wins starting job at Albany

Burkett played just two games over two seasons at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett (16) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0.
Former Badgers quarterback Myles Burkett was named the starting quarterback at Albany on Wednesday following his transfer this past offseason. 

Burkett spent two seasons at Wisconsin, seeing no action in 2023 and limited action in 2022 when he completed 4-of-5 passes for 84 yards. Burkett announced his intention to transfer last November and committed to Albany — which had an open starting job — in January. 

The Great Danes are coming off a strong 2023 season in which they went 11-4 and reached their first FCS semifinal, which they lost in blowout fashion to South Dakota State. Their starter last season, Reese Poffenbarger, transferred to Miami, where Tyler Van Dyke left to join the Badgers.

Burkett, a Milwaukee native, won the job over Albany’s backup last season, Trey Lindsey. Burkett said when he transferred he wanted to lead the Great Danes to their first-ever FCS title. 

