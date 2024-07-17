All Badgers

Former Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai selected in UFL College Draft

Mordecai has some options in professional football.

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Former Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai was selected by the D.C. Defenders with the team's ninth selection in the 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday.

Mordecai played only one season with the Badgers, totaling 2,066 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games. He transferred to Madison after three seasons at Oklahoma and two at SMU.

He currently is in San Francisco as he signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in the spring. The Defenders' decision to draft him gives them the right over any other UFL team to sign him to a contract if he gets released in the NFL or just decides to play in the UFL instead.

The XFL and USFL merged before the 2024 season to form the UFL. The 2025 season will not happen until the spring, so however Mordecai's situation ends up in San Francisco this preseason, he now has options.

