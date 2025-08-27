All Badgers

Former Pro Bowl linebacker to serve as honorary captain for Wisconsin Badgers season-opener

The Wisconsin Badgers are brining back one of the defensive stars of the Paul Chryst era to start the 2025 season.

Sep 5, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Joe Schobert (58) celebrates his first quarter sack with T.J. Edwards (53) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at AT&T Stadium / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Joe Schobert will be back at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night as an honorary captain, joining leaders from the current team for the pregame coin toss at midfield.

The Waukesha native was a physical pass rusher for the Badgers from 2012-2015, breaking out in his final year with nine sacks and a team-record 19.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.

That All-American season helped the former walk-on get drafted in the fourth-round by the Cleveland Browns, where he transition to inside linebacker and a made a Pro Bowl in 2017.

After playing out his rookie deal in Cleveland, he bounced around, spending a season each with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

His playing career ended in 2022, but he put together a strong seven-year run coming out of an era of great linebacker play at Wisconsin.

The Badgers have a pair of freshmen linebackers in Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa who are looking to be next in that lineage and can take a lot from whatever guidance Schobert provides them.

LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

