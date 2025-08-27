Former Pro Bowl linebacker to serve as honorary captain for Wisconsin Badgers season-opener
The Wisconsin Badgers are brining back one of the defensive stars of the Paul Chryst era to start the 2025 season.
Joe Schobert will be back at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night as an honorary captain, joining leaders from the current team for the pregame coin toss at midfield.
The Waukesha native was a physical pass rusher for the Badgers from 2012-2015, breaking out in his final year with nine sacks and a team-record 19.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.
That All-American season helped the former walk-on get drafted in the fourth-round by the Cleveland Browns, where he transition to inside linebacker and a made a Pro Bowl in 2017.
After playing out his rookie deal in Cleveland, he bounced around, spending a season each with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
His playing career ended in 2022, but he put together a strong seven-year run coming out of an era of great linebacker play at Wisconsin.
The Badgers have a pair of freshmen linebackers in Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa who are looking to be next in that lineage and can take a lot from whatever guidance Schobert provides them.