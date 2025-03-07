All Badgers

Former Wisconsin star lands massive new NFL contract

Zack Baun given three-year, $51 million deal from Eagles

Dana Becker

Zack Baun signed a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after helping them win the Super Bowl.
Zack Baun signed a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after helping them win the Super Bowl. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off an All-Pro season that culminated with a victory in the Super Bowl, former Wisconsin standout Zack Baun got paid.

Baun, a linebacker, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $34 million in guaranteed money.

Following four years with the New Orleans Saints, Baun took a chance on himself, signing a one-year contract with the Eagles. He finished the past season with 94 tackles including 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. 

The contract makes Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL at $17 million per year. 

Baun, a 28-year-old from Milwaukee, was a consensus All-American with Wisconsin, earning first team all-Big Ten honors. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Football