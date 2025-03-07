Former Wisconsin star lands massive new NFL contract
Zack Baun given three-year, $51 million deal from Eagles
Coming off an All-Pro season that culminated with a victory in the Super Bowl, former Wisconsin standout Zack Baun got paid.
Baun, a linebacker, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $34 million in guaranteed money.
Following four years with the New Orleans Saints, Baun took a chance on himself, signing a one-year contract with the Eagles. He finished the past season with 94 tackles including 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
The contract makes Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL at $17 million per year.
Baun, a 28-year-old from Milwaukee, was a consensus All-American with Wisconsin, earning first team all-Big Ten honors.
