Four-star Gophers commit Emmanuel Karmo visiting Badgers
Minnesota football commitment Emmanuel Karmo is visiting the Badgers on May 31, he announced on social media on Sunday.
Karmo, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Minnesota's 2025 class, committed to the Gophers back on April 12, but Wisconsin was in the mix of his top-seven schools.
"Below is my upcoming official visit schedule," Karmo posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with a graphic below showing upcoming visits to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State and Nebraska. "Even though I'm proudly committed to the Gophers, I believe it's important to explore all my options and ensure I'm making the best decision for my future."
Karmo remains committed to the Gophers, but perhaps the Badgers can woo the star linebacker out of Robbinsdale Cooper High School. Karmo, a four-star recruit, is the No. 72-ranked linebacker nationally, per 247Sports.