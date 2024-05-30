Four start times announced for Badgers football
The 2024 season will start with a night game vs. Western Michigan.
Four start times have been made official for Wisconsin's 2024 football schedule, beginning with a night game Week 1 against Western Michigan.
Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan @ 8:00 P.M. CT (FS1)
Wisconsin's 2024 season will begin on Friday night under the lights against a MAC opponent.
Week 2: Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota @ 2:30 P.M CT (FS1)
The Badgers' Week 2 game against South Dakota will be their second game broadcast on FS1 to start the season.
Week 3: Sep. 14 vs. Alabama @ 11:00 A.M. CT (FOX)
One of the program's highest-profile nonconference games in recent memory will kick off at 11:00 a.m. against perennial powerhouse and defending SEC champion Alabama.
Week 13: Nov. 29 vs. Minnesota @ 11:00 A.M CT (CBS)
The most notable news of the day was Wisconsin's annual rivalry game against Minnesota being moved to Friday, away from its normal Saturday spot.
