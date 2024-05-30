All Badgers

Four start times announced for Badgers football

The 2024 season will start with a night game vs. Western Michigan.

Tony Liebert

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers football team plays their season opener against Western Michigan on August 31.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers football team plays their season opener against Western Michigan on August 31. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Four start times have been made official for Wisconsin's 2024 football schedule, beginning with a night game Week 1 against Western Michigan.

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan @ 8:00 P.M. CT (FS1)

Wisconsin's 2024 season will begin on Friday night under the lights against a MAC opponent.

Week 2: Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota @ 2:30 P.M CT (FS1)

The Badgers' Week 2 game against South Dakota will be their second game broadcast on FS1 to start the season.

Week 3: Sep. 14 vs. Alabama @ 11:00 A.M. CT (FOX)

One of the program's highest-profile nonconference games in recent memory will kick off at 11:00 a.m. against perennial powerhouse and defending SEC champion Alabama.

Week 13: Nov. 29 vs. Minnesota @ 11:00 A.M CT (CBS)

The most notable news of the day was Wisconsin's annual rivalry game against Minnesota being moved to Friday, away from its normal Saturday spot.

