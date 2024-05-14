FOX announces kickoff time for Wisconsin, Alabama showdown
The Sept. 14, 2024 showdown between Wisconsin and Alabama will start 11 a.m. CT.
The kickoff time was announced Monday by FOX, which is carrying the game as part of its "Big Noon Kickoff" series in 2024. Three of the noon (eastern time) games FOX will profile were announced, with the others being Sept. 7 with Texas at Michigan and Nov. 30 for the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.
It'll be the third game of the season for the Badgers, who open Aug. 31 at home against Western Michigan and then host South Dakota on Sept. 7.
Alabama has entered the post-Nick Saban era. Saban stepped down after the 2023 season and was replaced by former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who is sure to bring a pass-heavy offense to 'Bama. He'll certainly have a talented quarterback to work with as the Crimson Tide return dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe in 2024.
By the way, this matchup is the first of the home-and-home series that Wisconsin and Alabama announced five years ago. The Badgers will play at Alabama in 2025.