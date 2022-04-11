Former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passes away

With a heavy heart, we share that former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown tragically passes away on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old coach and father of three had been in hospice care for the past few weeks due to ongoing health concerns that led him to step away from coaching.

Gary Brown had an infectious personality and was beloved by everyone around the Wisconsin football program during his short time on the staff.

The news of his passing sent an outpouring of love and support from players and coaches both from Wisconsin and his previous role with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns and college playing days with Penn State.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had the following to say about the loss of coach Brown:

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing. Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him.”

We at All Badgers share condolences to coach Brown's wife Kim and three children: Malena, Tre, and Dorianna. Thoughts and prayers to them in this difficult time.

Rest in peace.