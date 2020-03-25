2020 Punter Gavin Meyers Announces Commitment to Wisconsin

More recruiting news on Wednesday that involves the cardinal and white, as 2020 punter Gavin Meyers announced via social media that he has committed to Wisconsin.

Bucky's 5th Quarter and 247Sports' Evan Flood both reported that Meyers, from Oshkosh, Wis. (Lourdes Academy), is a walk-on. AllBadgers.com is awaiting confirmation from the specialist on that information.

Kohl's Kicking rates Meyers as a five-star punter, No. 18 in the nation for the 2020 class. Wisconsin signed two other specialists for the 2020 class in Neenah's Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Eau Claire Memorial's Duncan McKinley (long snapper), but punter Andy Vujnovich also transferred to the program from Division III Dubuque.

Meyers would join a specialists room that would include Van Dyke, McKinley and Vujnovich and the following players at their respective positions:

Kicker: Collin Larsh, Blake Wilcox, Joe Stoll,

Punter: Conor Schlichting

Longsnapper: Adam Bay, Josh Bernhagen, Peter Bowden

Wisconsin will be without Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen at the punter position, Zach Hintze as a placekicker and standout kickoff specialist, as those seniors exhausted their eligibility.

