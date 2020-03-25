AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

2020 Punter Gavin Meyers Announces Commitment to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

More recruiting news on Wednesday that involves the cardinal and white, as 2020 punter Gavin Meyers announced via social media that he has committed to Wisconsin.

Bucky's 5th Quarter and 247Sports' Evan Flood both reported that Meyers, from Oshkosh, Wis. (Lourdes Academy), is a walk-on. AllBadgers.com is awaiting confirmation from the specialist on that information.  

Kohl's Kicking rates Meyers as a five-star punter, No. 18 in the nation for the 2020 class. Wisconsin signed two other specialists for the 2020 class in Neenah's Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Eau Claire Memorial's Duncan McKinley (long snapper), but punter Andy Vujnovich also transferred to the program from Division III Dubuque. 

Meyers would join a specialists room that would include Van Dyke, McKinley and Vujnovich and the following players at their respective positions:

  • Kicker: Collin Larsh, Blake Wilcox, Joe Stoll, 
  • Punter: Conor Schlichting
  • Longsnapper: Adam Bay, Josh Bernhagen, Peter Bowden

Wisconsin will be without Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen at the punter position, Zach Hintze as a placekicker and standout kickoff specialist, as those seniors exhausted their eligibility.

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Fans Discussion: Future Non-Conference Opponents

Badgers fans noted which programs they wanted the football program to face.

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf

Wisconsin Makes Top 10 for Four-Star 2021 Tight End

Badgers make the cut for the four-star standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Basketball Ranked in "Way-Too-Early Top 25" Projections

Another day, another projection with the Badgers highly regarded.

Jake Kocorowski

This Day in Wisconsin Athletics History: Badgers Final Four Bound

Twenty years ago today, Dick Bennett's crew made history.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Markus Allen on Recruiting Process, Wisconsin [UPDATED]

Updated news from the Ohio standout

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf

Which Football Programs Would You Like Wisconsin to Play in the Future?

Grabbing a pulse on the Badger faithful here

Jake Kocorowski

by

Shawnaoglesby

Badgers Selected in First Round of NFL Draft: 1980-88

In one year, a trio of Wisconsin players heard their names called in the same round.

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf

Bryan Sanborn on Wisconsin Commitment, Class of 2021 Bond

A chat with the future Badgers' backer and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Another “Way-Too-Early” Preseason Top 25; Wisconsin Again Ranked

Never too early to look ahead, right?

Jake Kocorowski

More NFL Mock Draft Love for LB Zack Baun, Badgers

Where will these Badgers actually land on draft weekend?

Jake Kocorowski