2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

Like many in-state players, Gavin Meyers grew up watching the cardinal and white. Now after a relatively quick recruiting courtship with UW, he will now become part of that program.

In a late Wednesday afternoon tweet, Meyers publicly announced that he had verbally committed to Wisconsin. According to the punter, he realized what his decision would be right after the preferred walk-on opportunity was received two weeks ago.

"It was pretty much right when I got the offer," Meyers told AllBadgers.com later on Wednesday night. "I knew a little bit about the situation there that they have at punter. With that, and then the fact that it's my dream school, I knew right away that this is where I wanted to be.”

Meyers noted how discussions between he and Wisconsin started after February's National Signing Day. According to WisSports.net, he also only punted 12 times as a senior for Oshkosh (Wis.) Lourdes Academy during the 2019 season, averaging 36.6 yards per attempt.

Despite the few attempts for a 12-1 Knights team -- which Meyers acknowledged was about seven were during Lourdes' regular season -- he claimed WFCA small-school all-state honorable mention honors.

According to Meyers, he sent UW his highlight film from participating from one of the four 2020 Blue-Grey All-American Bowls. He believes his eight-punt performance inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 13 -- which he called out averaged about 45 yards per boot -- initially sparked some interest from UW.

Kohl's Kicking rates Meyers as a five-star punter, No. 18 in the nation for the 2020 class. He received other walk-on offers from neighboring Big Ten programs Iowa and Illinois, along with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. His backup plan likely would have taken him to Division II Minnesota-Duluth on a scholarship to be the punter.

The chance to walk-on to Wiscosnin, however, was too good to pass up. Meyer waited until he received news about being admitted to the university, which was a day earlier on Tuesday, to publicly announce.

Heading into the 2020 season, Meyers joins a room of punters with relatively new faces. Gone is Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti, both seniors who exhausted their eligibility after UW's Rose Bowl season a year ago. Conor Schlichting returns, but there is also Division III transfer Andy Vujnovich.

The eligibility of Vujnovich remains unclear, though he was listed on UW's spring roster. When Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters earlier this month, he stated that he believed the program was still working through that process for the former Dubuque specialist.

That being said, Meyers believes he can bring a lot to Wisconsin's special teams, which also includes being a holder for field goal or extra point opportunities.

"I think I'm a very versatile player, and I can hit a lot of punts that aren't your typical turnover, spiral punt," Meyers said. "I can hit more of that kind of Aussie-style game that not a lot of high schoolers can hit. I believe I can pull those out depending on the situation of game and stuff like that.

"It really brings a different mindset and can bring in a whole different set of tools that you can use at the punter position, so I think that's something that they also really like as well."