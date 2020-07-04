On the Fourth of July, 2022 prospect Gi'Bran Payne announced his top 10 list via social media. Wisconsin made the cut, along with Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia.

To note from his tweet, Payne also stated that his "recruitment is still 100% open."

UW initially offered the Cincinnati (OH) La Salle product in mid-May. 247Sports' standalone ratings and Rivals both designate him as a four-star projected recruit, and the former ranks him as the No. 206 player in the country and No. 24 running back for the 2022 class.

Rivals lists 20 offers for Payne. Those reported opportunities include 10 of the 14 Big Ten programs -- Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue.



Payne's Hudl profile notes Payne's measurables at 5'11 and 195 pounds. Based off of his sophomore film below, he already displays breakaway speed and the ability to find the right angles to elude defenders.

Wisconsin has signed two running backs -- one each -- in the 2019 (Julius Davis) and 2020 (Jalen Berger) classes.

For its 2021 cycle, UW has secured commitments from Eau Claire (WI) Memorial's Loyal Crawford, Hendersonville (TN) Pope John Paul II's Antwan Roberts, and Verona (WI) product Jackson Acker. Both 247Sports and Rivals project Crawford to play at the position, while Acker is listed as a running back for the former site, an athlete for the latter.

