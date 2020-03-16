AllBadgers
Report: Green Bay Packers to Sign Former Wisconsin OT Rick Wagner

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

A former Wisconsin standout will reportedly make his way back to "The Badger State" at the professional level.

The Green Bay Packers "have agreed to terms with" offensive tackle Rick Wagner, according to a report on Monday morning by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

A fifth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft, Wagner has played in 102 career games with 87 starts (according to NFL.com's stats).

Last season, he started 12 games for the Lions. This weekend on March 13, the NFC North organization announced that they released the seven-year NFL veteran. Now he reportedly will make his way across Lake Michigan to play for his home state organization.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson and ESPN's Field Yates reported some financial figures about Wagner's deal with the Packers.

Wagner walked on to Wisconsin after playing for West Allis Hale High School in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. Initially a tight end, he moved to the offensive line and eventually finished his UW career with 51 career games played. 

He also claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors for his performance during the 2012 season.

Former Badgers to have suited up for the Green Bay Packers in  memory include wide receiver Jared Abbrederis, outside linebacker Vince Biegel, offensive tackle Mark Tauscher (himself a former Wisconsin walk-on) and defensive lineman Don Davey.

