2021 TE Gunnar Helm Commits to Texas

Wisconsin will not be adding to its 2021 class on Monday, as tight end Gunnar Helm announced during the afternoon that he committed to Texas. The prep standout declared his decision via social media.

Helm, an Englewood, Colo. (Cherry Creek), prospect, is rated a three-star talent by 247Sports (both composite and standalone rankings). However, Rivals grades him out as a four-star recruit and No. 11 tight end in the nation for this recruiting cycle.

According to his junior Hudl highlights, the 6'6, 220-pound Helm caught 25 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

247Sports reports 28 total offers for Helm, and the prospect tweeted UW's opportunity on Feb. 17.

On June 25, Helm announced that he was in Madison. Though the recruiting dead period has been extended through Aug. 31, recruits can go on-campus at this time to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the coaching or recruiting staff (as noted last month, thanks to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., for the confirmation on that).

Wisconsin currently has 15 commitments for 2021. Projected tight end Jack Pugh announced his decision to join the class on Memorial Day.

