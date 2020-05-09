Wisconsin Makes Top 14 for 2021 TE Gunnar Helm

On Saturday, 2021 projected tight end Gunnar Helm released his top 14 programs. Wisconsin made the cut along with two other Big Ten schools in Nebraska and Penn State.

Helm, an Englewood, Colo. (Cherry Creek), prospect, is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He announced UW's offer almost three months ago on Feb. 17.

According to his junior Hudl highlights, the 6'6, 220-pound Helm caught 25 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The list of schools making Helm's top 14 include:

Georgia

Auburn

Alabama

Colorado

Oklahoma State

Washington

TCU

Wisconsin

Tennessee

Arizona State

UCLA

LSU

Nebraska

Penn State

Wisconsin does not yet have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021. However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

More recent recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com