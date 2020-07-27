Over the weekend, 2021 projected tight end Gunnar Helm announced via social media that he would declare his commitment early this week. That particular date will be Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Helm, an Englewood, Colo. (Cherry Creek), prospect, is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports (both composite and standalone rankings). However, Rivals grades him out as a four-star recruit and No. 11 tight end in the nation for this recruiting cycle.

According to his junior Hudl highlights, the 6'6, 220-pound Helm caught 25 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

In early May, Helm released his top 14 programs. Those schools making the cut then included:

Georgia

Auburn

Alabama

Colorado

Oklahoma State

Washington

TCU

Wisconsin

Tennessee

Arizona State

UCLA

LSU

Nebraska

Penn State

247Sports reports 28 total offers for Helm, and the prospect tweeted UW's opportunity on Feb. 17.

On June 25, Helm announced that he was in Madison. Though the recruiting dead period has been extended through Aug. 31, recruits can go on-campus at this time to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the coaching or recruiting staff (as noted last month, thanks to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., for the confirmation on that).

Wisconsin currently has 15 commitments for 2021. Projected tight end Jack Pugh announced his decision to join the class on Memorial Day.

Both 247Sports's and Rivals's forecasts for Helm appear to show Texas, which offered him on June 9, as the predicted collegiate destination.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!