AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Tight End Gunnar Helm Announces Commitment Day

Jake Kocorowski

Over the weekend, 2021 projected tight end Gunnar Helm announced via social media that he would declare his commitment early this week. That particular date will be Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Helm, an Englewood, Colo. (Cherry Creek), prospect, is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports (both composite and standalone rankings). However, Rivals grades him out as a four-star recruit and No. 11 tight end in the nation for this recruiting cycle. 

According to his junior Hudl highlights, the 6'6, 220-pound Helm caught 25 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

In early May, Helm released his top 14 programs. Those schools making the cut then included:

  • Georgia
  • Auburn
  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • Oklahoma State
  • Washington
  • TCU
  • Wisconsin
  • Tennessee
  • Arizona State
  • UCLA
  • LSU
  • Nebraska
  • Penn State

247Sports reports 28 total offers for Helm, and the prospect tweeted UW's opportunity on Feb. 17. 

On June 25, Helm announced that he was in Madison. Though the recruiting dead period has been extended through Aug. 31, recruits can go on-campus at this time to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the coaching or recruiting staff (as noted last month, thanks to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., for the confirmation on that).

Wisconsin currently has 15 commitments for 2021. Projected tight end Jack Pugh announced his decision to join the class on Memorial Day.

Both 247Sports's and Rivals's forecasts for Helm appear to show Texas, which offered him on June 9, as the predicted collegiate destination.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wisconsin Lineman Ryan Ramczyk Makes NFL Top 100 List

The standout lineman who initially walked on to the program earns a nod.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 26

As we head towards August, a quick update on where the Badgers stand for the upcoming recruiting cycle

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 26

National news, along with all the insights from the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Big 12!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Interviews with recruits, a top list, a basketball offer and more!

Jake Kocorowski

SI Publishers Roundtable: Positions of Strengths, Weakness for Big Ten Teams

The last of our roundtable topics tackle where there are likely strengths and areas of potential concern heading into next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Catching Up with Wisconsin QB Commit Deacon Hill

On the class of 2021, his relationship with Wisconsin, an offer from a familiar Pac-12 program, and playing out his senior high school season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Football: QB Jack Coan Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

The Badgers' QB1 racks up another preseason honor.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Barry Alvarez Letter; 'Badgers Defend' Videos; Wisconsin-Notre Dame Talk

Catching up from the past couple of days.

Jake Kocorowski

SI Publishers Roundtable: Biggest Question for Big Ten Teams to Answer

The roundtable series returns looking at what is the biggest question mark for the Buckeyes, Badgers, Wolverines and others heading into next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Commits React to Being Named Candidates for SI All-America Team

"It’s pretty cool knowing that you’re recognized on that level ..." - Hunter Wohler

Jake Kocorowski