Handful of Wisconsin players make NFL Draft list for Mel Kiper Jr.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, nobody puts in more work than ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. The long-time draft guru breaks down countless players and offers up several rankings throughout the build.
In his final big board rankings, several former Wisconsin players are named at their respective positions.
Joe Huber, Jack Nelson, Hunter Wohler and Bryson Green are among those ranked by Kiper.
Huber is the highest of the four, checking in as the No. 13 guard along the offensive line. Nelson is ranked 15th at offensive tackl with Wohler the 20th-ranked safety and Green the 82nd-ranked wide receiver.
The first round of the NFL Draft takes place Thursday with rounds two and three set for Friday. The final four rounds will be held on Saturday from Green Bay.