How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 4 game against Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers' Week 4 matchup against Maryland will be nationally televised and streamed on a major network streaming platform. Here's how you can tune in.

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote (99) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote (99) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Wisconsin Badgers begin their Big Ten schedule with an important home matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

Wisconsin is more than a one-score favorite, but after losing to Alabama badly last week, the Badgers still feel like they have something to prove against Terrapins.

Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game.

When is Wisconsin vs Maryland game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Maryland game on?

TV: NBC
STREAMING: Peacock

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (color commentary) and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Maryland game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 85

