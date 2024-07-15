How Tyler Van Dyke, Badgers are rated in EA Sports College Football 25
The long-awaited return of EA Sports' college football video game is officially here. With the early release deluxe version, you can play as the 2024-25 Wisconsin Badgers on College Football 25. They are officially an 87 overall, with an 86-rated defense and 83-rated offense.
Miami (FL) transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is rated as an 83 overall player, which puts him outside of the top 40 quarterbacks in the country. This is notably behind former Badgers QB Graham Mertz, who is now at Florida, with an 84 overall rating. These ratings are subject to change throughout the year, but still interesting.
Top 10 Wisconsin players:
- CB, Ricardo Hallman (91)
- SS, Hunter Wohler (90)
- OT, Riley Mahlman (87)
- OT, Jack Nelson (87)
- WR, Will Pauling (86)
- C, Jake Renfro (85)
- LB, John Pius (84)
- RB, Chez Mellusi (84)
- LG, Joe Brunner (84)
- QB, Tyler Van Dyke (83)
Wisconsin has 18 players rated 80 overall or higher, showing the balance they have on the roster. Six of those players are along the offensive line and four are defensive backs. According to the pre-release ratings, the Badgers are the 18th-best team in the game and they have the 15th-best defense, putting them as the fourth-best team in the Big Ten.
If you weren't fortunate enough to get the early release, the game will be available worldwide on July 19.