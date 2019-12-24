AllBadgers
Four-star 2021 Safety Hunter Wohler Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

On Monday evening, 2021 in-state safety Hunter Wohler announced via Twitter that he verbal committed to Wisconsin. 

247Sports, ESPN and Rivals rate the defensive back as a four-star talent, and the latter designates him as the No. 203 player overall and No. 6 safety in the country. 

For those that prefer the 247Sports' composite rankings, the Muskego, Wis., native currently sits as the No. 241 player overall, the No. 7 safety in the nation.

The safety helped the Warriors win the WIAA Division I State Championship in late November and claimed the Associated Press (AP) state player of the year honors. According to WisSsports.net, he registered 122 tackles, three for loss, along with two interceptions this season.

For that matter, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) also named him its large school defensive player of the year. He also added a unanimous AP first-team all-state selection and WFCA first-team all-state pick to his already impressive resumé.

This is a huge recruiting win for UW head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. 247Sports and Rivals report offers from Wisconsin, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan, among others who had hoped to make an impression on Wohler. 

Wohler marks the eighth verbal commitment to the class of 2021, joining offensive linemen J.P. Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, running back/athlete Jackson Acker, running back Loyal Crawford, quarterback Deacon Hill, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and outside linebacker/defensive end Ayo Adebogun. 

With the addition of Wohler and based on Rivals.com 2021 state rankings, Wisconsin has secured commitments from the top five players within its borders with the prep defensive back joining Benzschawel, Acker, Crawford and Adebogun.  

