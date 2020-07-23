Last week, the 15 current Wisconsin commits and five potential targets from the 2021 class were announced as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team, which is comprised of high school senior football players.

Within the past week, AllBadgers.com has reached out to many of them, asking what their reactions were to the news that they made the watch list. Here are their responses:

Safety Hunter Wohler: "It’s pretty cool knowing that you’re recognized on that level. Also pretty special when a lot of your future brothers are right there with you. A lot of work yet to go before anything else."

Projected outside linebacker Darryl Peterson: "When I saw it, it was a little bit of a confidence boost because one of my main goals is to be an All-American. So being somewhat close is an honor, and I hope after this season they feel as if I’m an All-American."

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman: "Honestly it’s a great feeling. I’m really excited and appreciative for it because it lets me know that all the hard work I’ve put in is being recognized. It feels great to have the opportunity to be recognized as a candidate and hopefully to eventually be one!!"

Quarterback Deacon Hill: "You know, it’s a pretty cool thing to know you're being looked at for a potential All-American. But it’s not a big thing for me. I just need to be an All-American Leader for my team. Right now, they need a leader. So I’m focused on my team and what they need right now rather than an All-American list."

Offensive tackle J.P. Benzschawel: "Yeah, I thought it was really cool. It’s a huge honor to be on that list, and it’s awesome that a bunch of the boys are on that list with me."

Offensive tackle Riley Mahlman: "My first reaction was I was honored to be selected to a list like that. Then I realized it was a pretty extensive list of athletes, but you gotta make the watch list before you make the team. So I’m super excited to see the final list."

Running back Antwan Roberts: "I’m excited no doubt. That would be a huge achievement to get, but I know there’s work to be done and work has to get done to get it."

As noted in our initial release of the SI All-American candidates:

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.



AllBadgers.com will be updating this article as commits' reactions continue to come in.