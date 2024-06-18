Hunter Wohler leads group of Badgers named preseason All-Big Ten
Safety Hunter Wohler landed on Phil Steele's preseason All-Big Ten Second Team, highlighting five total Badgers recognized as all-conference players.
Steele's College Football Preview magazine has become a staple amongst diehard college football fans. He is one of the most well-respected reporters in the industry and his Preseason All-America teams have become a high honor.
Wohler is coming off his best collegiate season. He finished 120 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups last year, compiling a team-high 89.2 overall PFF grade. He earned First-team All-Big Ten.
Interception machine, cornerback Ricardo Hallman, was named to Steele's third team. He led the nation with seven interceptions last season and heading into his fourth year with the Badgers he will look to earn some more respect on a national level.
Leading wide receiver Will Pauling, guard Joe Huber and offensive tackle Riley Mahlman were all honored as fourth-team players. Pauling had 837 receiving yards last season, while Huber and Mahlman both started all 13 games up front.
Miami (FL) transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and running back Chez Mellusi were notably excluded from all four teams.