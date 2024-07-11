Hunter Wohler leads three Badgers to attend Big Ten Media Days
Wisconsin has announced that safety Hunter Wohler, linebacker Jake Chaney and offensive lineman Jack Nelson will join head coach Luke Fickell at Big Ten Media Days later this month.
Hailing from Muskego, Wis., Wohler is entering his fourth season with the Badgers program. He was recently rated a 90 overall on the new EA Sports College Football video game, which ranks 84th among all players. He had a monster junior season with a team-high 120 total tackles and should be one of the team's best players this season.
Nelson has been a mainstay along Wisconsin's offensive line, starting 38 games over the last three seasons and playing nearly 2,400 snaps. Now a redshirt senior, he will be a major leader in 2024.
Lastly, Chaney has been a major contributor at linebacker in the last two seasons. He has played 944 career snaps for the Badgers, compiling 119 total tackles, 11.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks throughout his three year career.
Big Ten Media Day is set to take place on July 23 at the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be the first chance to see the new-look 18-team Big Ten Conference.