Hunter Wohler just continues to build his prep resume.

A Muskego, Wis., product and Wisconsin commit, Wohler claimed a first-team defensive back honor on USA TODAY's 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team last week. On Monday, SI All-American named him as one of the top 10 safeties in the 2021 class.

Wohler came in at No. 10 overall. Here is what SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II wrote about the future Badger and his skill set:

"Wohler is an active safety prospect whom we feel can play several roles at Wisconsin. Aside from working as a split-safety in 2-shell looks, he can also work as a rover, big nickel or off-ball linebacker. He’s comfortable in the box working as a 7th or 8th defender to fit the run, and he can thump in alleys. Wohler has more than enough play speed to run with Big Ten tight ends and carry them in the seams, plus he can match up with running backs in coverage with solid short-area quickness and also be used as a green-dog player to supplement the pass-rush after the snap. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former safety himself, will surely have fun with Wohler in Madison."

Last year, Wohler heard his name called as the Associated Press (AP) state player of the year, and as seen in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was also a unanimous AP first-team all-selection.

On top of that, he received the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's (WFCA) large school defensive player of the year award on way to being a WFCA large school all-state pick.

Another Wisconsin commit, Jack Pugh was named as a top 10 player at the Y-tight end position by SI All-American earlier this month. Earlier this month, the Hilliard (OH) Bradley standout was ranked No. 8 in the nation in the 2021 class.