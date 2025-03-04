Hunter Wohler with incredible performance at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is a chance for former college standouts to separate themselves from the pack.
Wisconsin’s Hunter Wohler did just that this past week, shining in front of NFL scouts in Indianapolis.
Wohler recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds while scoring a 9.55 out of 10 in the Relative Athletic Score, which places him among the top safeties in the draft.
Along with that, Wohler was clocked at 6.72 seconds in the three-cone and 4.25 in the shuttle. The was measured at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds with a 37-inch vertail jump and 10-foot broad jump.
Wohler’s RAS score ranked 50th out of 1,083 strong safeties who have been tested since 1987.
As a Badger, Wohler played in 43 games over four seasons, recording 229 tackles with 12 for loss, two sacks and three interceptions. As a junior, he had 120 tackles with two picks.
Two other former Wisconsin players competed at the combine in linemen Joe Huber and Jack Nelson.
Huber, a 6-5, 310-pound guard, was given a prospect grade of 6.14 by NFL.com, which translates to him being a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.
Along with a 5.2 40, Huber had a 1.8 10-yard split with a 28-inch vertical, an 8-10 broad jump, a 7.69 3-cone drill and a 4.78 20-yard shuttle.
Nelson, a 6-7, 314-pound offensive tackle, has a prospect grade of 5.97. He did not perform at the combine.