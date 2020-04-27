Indianapolis Colts "Getting a Tough Back" in Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

On Friday evening, the Indianapolis Colts selected Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall selection during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shortly thereafter, the two-time Doak Walker award winner and unanimous first-team All-American spoke with reporters via the team's conference call as seen on Colts.com.

Here are some selected highlights from the interview:

On what it means to Taylor to accomplish what he did at Wisconsin and have his work "come to fruition" in being drafted:

"It's awesome, and now I just can't wait to see the next group of guys that come through the University of Wisconsin and see what they make of it. I always tell guys, when I'm speaking with recruits, you'll have an opportunity at the university and that's all you need. So I can't wait to see the next guy who comes through with that opportunity."

With his previous experience inside Lucas Oil Stadium in playing in two Big Ten Championship games, what it will be like for Taylor to have that be his home field:

"I think it's gonna be awesome. It's like you said ... been there twice and now I get the call that my home. So in a sense every day, every game, every Sunday is gonna be championship Sunday for me just because you have those memories of that being the spot to go to while you were in college."

On if he had received a lot of contact from the Colts and what he thought when the franchise traded up in that second round:

"I didn't have much contact but I had a sense, a small sense. I spoke with them once or twice, especially at the combine, and you could just by the question that they were asking, it was just trying to really get a quick, brief, general idea of who I was. Kind of like they already knew everything, and they just wanted to kind of confirm some things, just do their due diligence to say that they talked to me. I don't know why I had a feeling. I don't know, but I'm back in the blue and white. I was blue and white in high school so it's a good feeling."

On if he was surprised by the Colts selected another younger back with a roster that already has Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines in the backfield, and what he brings to that offense:

"That was definitely kind of not on the obvious side. That was definitely a move where I probably a lot of people were kind of trying to figure out why they made that move, what could potentially be happening. But I think the biggest thing is I'm excited, especially (that) they traded up. So you knew that they're really excited and feel like that you can be a special player in that organization. Have somebody that's going to come in, soak up everything, every bit of information that you got to learn as much as possible so if and when my number's called, I'm able to get in, do my job, do it at a high level."

On what type of running back he will be for the Colts:

"They're definitely getting a tough back who's able to run in between the tackles but has a track background so they're able to hit the edge and take one the distance. I think that's the biggest thing is you got a guy who can run well inside and also be able to hit the edge. It's kind of hard to defend. You got to make sure everyone's all over the field."

On what he can do to improve his fumbling from Wisconsin career:

"There's definitely a lot you can do. A bulk of them came from freshman year (in 2017) and then going on trying to progress from that. You can speak with all of my coaches at the university, especially (running backs coach John) Settle. He can attest to it. I mean, a lot of hard work and things that we put in into doing that, and you have some mishaps -- whether it be a running back-wide receiver exchange or whether it's a pass thrown behind you, catch with one hand and then a defender's on your back hip. So there's a lot of things that you work for to try and not (have it) happen. But it's definitely hard work that needs to go in each and every single day in order to make sure that's shored up."

On if Taylor sees himself as an every-down, three-down back?

"I definitely do. Kudos to (Wisconsin head coach Paul) Chryst for implementing that in his scheme this past year. When you think of Wisconsin football, you think of power scheme, gap scheme. You don't think of getting the back out in space, and he knew I definitely had that ability and wanted to make sure that I was ready. So going into year three, he made a conscious effort to put that into the scheme, to show my ability because he knew that I didn't have a lack of ability. So I definitely do think I'm an every-down back."

How Wisconsin prepared Taylor for the NFL:

"I think it prepares you very well, especially at the combine when you get questions asked about specific teams' schemes and what they like to run. And it's similar to what we run at the University of Wisconsin, whether you're actually talking the offensive schemes or you're looking at defensive schemes. It's similar things, and I think the biggest thing is we do things the right way. We do things how pros do it, and the coaches definitely know a lot about the game, and I think that's what prepares most Wisconsin players to succeed at the next level."

About Taylor's experience in pass protection before his junior year and if he adjusted to it:

"Yes. When we first came through the University of Wisconsin, Coach Settle, the first thing he says is, we're not going to go over anything with a ball. (He) said the first thing I want to go over with is pass protection because that's the largest jump between high school and college. So I think that's something I'm going to keep in mind because this is another step above. So I already know that you're gonna have to definitely lock in, and you're gonna have guys that's gonna come with new techniques that you have to defend. There's gonna be a lot of different blitzes that you haven't seen before, but all you have to do is make sure that you're locked in, focused into your playbook, know the rules of the scheme that you're running, and you'll be able to block up anything."

On his thoughts of the Colts' "Run the Damn Ball" adage and being a member of it:

"It's kind of like a seamless transition in a sense. Coming from the University of Wisconsin where we wanted to focus on taking pride and dominated the line of scrimmage up front, same thing with the Indianapolis Colts. So I feel like I'm just seamlessly transitioning from one culture to the next, but it's the same exact culture."

On if he sees himself potentially recording 50-60 receptions during a year and the offense utilizing him in that fashion?

"I definitely do, especially now getting to play with a legendary quarterback like Philip Rivers. I'm definitely going to be ready to go learning a plethora of routes, plethora of protections to make sure that if and when Mr. Rivers needs me, I'm there, I'm ready to go."