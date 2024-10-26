Injury report: Badgers WR Bryson Green questionable ahead of Penn State matchup
Wisconsin veteran wide receiver Bryson Green remains questionable, while Tyrell Henry and safety Kamo'i Latu are still out heading into the team's pivotal Big Ten clash against Penn State on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Green was second on the team last season with 480 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has been out of the lineup since Sept. 28 against Southern Cal. The Badgers will need all the help they can get against the third-ranked Nittany Lions.
Henry has played only 24 snaps this season after transferring in from Michigan State. Latu has played only 11 snaps this season after playing 306 last year. Reserve tight end JT Seagreaves is also questionable heading into the game.
The Nittany Lions are relatively healthy coming out of the bye. Star running back Nicholas Singleton is notably off the report entirely, but their No. 3 and No. 4 running backs Quinton Martin and Cam Wallace are both out. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on NBC.