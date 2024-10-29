Iowa expected to make QB change ahead of Wisconsin matchup
Iowa announced its weekly depth chart on Monday and there was a change at quarterback for the first time this season. Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan was listed as the team's starting quarterback, while longtime QB1 Cade McNamara wasn't even mentioned.
After transferring to Iowa from Michigan before the 2023 season, McNamara was expected to transform the offense into a higher-scoring unit, but he suffered a season-ending injury and missed the second half of the 2023 season season.
He has started every game for Iowa in 2024, but he is averaging a meager 127.1 passing yards per game. After a slow start last week against Northwestern, McNamara was replaced by Sullivan, who finished the game.
Sullivan transferred to Iowa after starting four games last season at Northwestern. After entering last week's game in the second quarter he finished 9 of 14 for 79 yards and he added eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa's offense and quarterback play has been heavily criticized over the years, but they're averaging 29.4 points per game this season, which is their most since 2020. Under first year offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was adamant that the team would not make a change at quarterback, but all signs seem to point towards Sullivan making his first start of the season against the Badgers.
Wisconsin's matchup with Iowa will take place under the lights on NBC. The Badgers head to Kinnick Stadium as 3.5-points underdog for the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.