AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Named to 2020 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Jake Kocorowski

Another day, another Badger to keep tabs on for the 2020 season.

Quarterback Jack Coan was selected to the 2020 Davey O'Brien award watch list, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday. 

According to the press release, "the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."

Last season, Coan helped guide Wisconsin to a Big Ten West title and a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. He finished his junior campaign completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That yielded a 151.76 passing efficiency rating.

Coan ended the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the nation in completion percentage and 19th in passer efficiency. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest.

On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could guide the offense to consistent success. 

Coan joins three other Big Ten quarterbacks on the watch list that include Ohio State's Justin Fields, Penn State's Sean Clifford and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates

AllBadgers.com's 'Stellar, Standard and Subpar' Series

AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Releases 'Badgers Defend' Video with Barry Alvarez

Plus a Wisconsin back announces good news, and a commit still continues to grind in the weight room.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin "the Best Fit" for Walk-On Justin Taphorn

"I've been around Wisconsin, my brother played against them and I've been to the campus a little bit, and atmosphere. That's something that I've always wanted, and so I thought Wisconsin was best fit for me."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Early honors for a junior 'backer that will be called upon to help lead the Wisconsin defense next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 12

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, check out these articles from the past week that were submitted by SI community publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A lot of basketball offers, a top six for a key 2022 prospect, and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Projected Center

A busy week of offers continued for the Badgers on Friday.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Braelon Allen on Top 6 Schools, Relationship with Wisconsin

A chat about his top half-dozen schools and the relationship he has built with the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Yanni Karlaftis Announces 'Decision Day'

Could an early August date yield good news for a four-star linebacker?

Jake Kocorowski

Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Some confirmations from a UW official to AllBadgers.com that was initially reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

Hear more from the Fond du Lac (WI) standout later this weekend on AllBadgers.com

Jake Kocorowski