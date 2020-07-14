Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Named to 2020 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
Jake Kocorowski
Another day, another Badger to keep tabs on for the 2020 season.
Quarterback Jack Coan was selected to the 2020 Davey O'Brien award watch list, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.
According to the press release, "the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."
Last season, Coan helped guide Wisconsin to a Big Ten West title and a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. He finished his junior campaign completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That yielded a 151.76 passing efficiency rating.
Coan ended the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the nation in completion percentage and 19th in passer efficiency. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest.
On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could guide the offense to consistent success.
Coan joins three other Big Ten quarterbacks on the watch list that include Ohio State's Justin Fields, Penn State's Sean Clifford and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.
2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates
AllBadgers.com's 'Stellar, Standard and Subpar' Series
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn
- Running back Nakia Watson
- Outside linebacker Noah Burks
- Wide receiver Danny Davis
- Nose tackle Keeanu Benton
- Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen
- Safety Eric Burrell
AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:
- No. 1: Wisconsin's Deepest Position Groups
- No. 2: Wisconsin's Special Teams
- No. 3: Replacing Two Key Wisconsin Linebackers
- No. 4: 20 on '20: Wisconsin's Recruiting 'Upswing' in Recent Years
- No. 5: Tailgating Before, Attending Wisconsin Games at Camp Randall Stadium
- No. 6: Wisconsin's Running Back Room Post-Jonathan Taylor Era
- No. 7: Wisconsin's Wide Receivers and Replacing Three Contributors
- No. 8: Wisconsin's Deep Cornerback Room and a South Florida Connection
- No. 9: Jake Ferguson and What 2020 Could Bring
- No. 10: Wisconsin's Walk-On Tradition and Potential Contributors Next Season