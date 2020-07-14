Another day, another Badger to keep tabs on for the 2020 season.

Quarterback Jack Coan was selected to the 2020 Davey O'Brien award watch list, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, "the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."

Last season, Coan helped guide Wisconsin to a Big Ten West title and a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. He finished his junior campaign completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That yielded a 151.76 passing efficiency rating.

Coan ended the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the nation in completion percentage and 19th in passer efficiency. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest.

On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could guide the offense to consistent success.

Coan joins three other Big Ten quarterbacks on the watch list that include Ohio State's Justin Fields, Penn State's Sean Clifford and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.

