2022 TE Jack Nickel Wants to Visit Wisconsin After Offer

The number of scholarship opportunities for sophomore tight end Jack Nickel sat just below 20 entering the week. Now he stands at 21 thanks to a couple of offers from Wisconsin and Miami on Tuesday.

"Miami and Wisconsin both use their tight end a lot," Nickel told AllBadgers on Tuesday evening. "There's only a few schools, I'd say about 15, who really use the tight end, and both of them are in that mix. It was really cool just knowing that they're interested in me."

A three-star recruit and the No. 12 tight end in the 2022 class by 247Sports' standalone rankings, Nickel stated he first started receiving contact from Wisconsin about two to three weeks ago from running backs coach John Settle.

After building more of a relationship with the assistant, Nickel received the offer around Noon ET.

"I was definitely excited because of Wisconsin's program history and the way they use their tight end and how they develop their players," Nickel said. "So it was just an awesome feeling."

The prep standout from Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton), has also spoken with UW tight ends coach Mickey Turner. According to Nickel, Turner told him the he believes he can fit into the Badgers' offense and wants him to visit.

"They haven't talked about any specifics or anything, but they like how I'm an all-around tight end, and I'm not just a receiver," Nickel said. "I can put my hand in the dirt and block all as well."

Nickel's recruiting process started early on during his high school career, receiving an offer from Kentucky in November of his freshman year.

When asked which programs are constantly in contact with him at the moment at this point, however, he noted South Carolina, Florida State, Michigan State and now Wisconsin. He also mentioned Nebraska and Purdue.

At some point, Nickel hopes to try to visit UW.

"I'm going to try to be up as soon as possible," Nickel said. "I mean, I don't know if it will open this summer, but if it does, I'm gonna try to make it up there. Then if not, I'll just try to make it up for a game."

For that matter, he also wants to check out a couple of other Big Ten programs down line.

"Well, I do Zoom twice a week with Ohio State so I really want to visit there again," Nickel said. "I visited last summer, but now that I'm getting closer towards making a decision, I want to visit them again. I also want to visit Iowa because Iowa's history with tight ends is also very good.

"So I think Iowa and Ohio State, since I was supposed to visit them before the quarantine, I just want to get up there and visit."