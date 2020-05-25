AllBadgers
2021 Wisconsin Target Jack Pugh to Announce Commitment Decision on Monday

Jake Kocorowski

Monday could be a big day for the Wisconsin football program, as projected tight end Jack Pugh will announce his decision at 2 p.m. CT.

247Sports' composite ratings and ESPN see Pugh as a four-star talent. The former designates him as the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2021 class. 

Looking at 247Sports' standalone ratings, the service positions him in even higher regard currently as the No. 159 recruit and No. 6 in the nation at that particular position group.

On March 25, Pugh declared his top six schools via social media. At that time, UW joined Indiana, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State in that category. Rivals -- which currently designates him as a three-star recruit -- reports 24 offers overall for the prep tight end. Along with those previously mentioned half-dozen programs, opportunities from Power Five schools include Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, N.C. State, Purdue and West Virginia.

247Sports reported that Pugh unofficially visited Penn State on May 22, and before that, he tweeted that he was in Madison during one of UW's junior day events on March 1.

As of 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday, predictions from both 247Sports and Rivals favor the Badgers, but we will see exactly what he decides later in the afternoon.

Wisconsin currently holds 10 scholarship commitments for this upcoming recruiting cycle, and none of them are currently projected at the tight end position.

Stay tuned for more from AllBadgers.com for more coverage after Pugh's decision.

