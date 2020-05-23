Wisconsin TE Target Jack Pugh Announces Date to Commit

Wisconsin made Jack Pugh's top six in late March. Now the Badgers will wait and see if he will be the next addition to the class of 2021 next week.

Pugh, a Hilliard (OH) Bradley product, announced on Saturday that he will commit to a program on Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

247Sports' composite rankings designate Pugh as a four-star talent, the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the nation for the 2021 class. The service's standalone ratings are even higher for the Hilliard, Ohio (Bradley), product as the No. 159 recruit, the No. 6 tight end in the nation.

On March 25, Pugh declared his top six schools via social media. At that time, UW joined Indiana, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State in that category.

As of Saturday, Rivals -- which designates him as a three-star recruit -- reports 24 offers overall for the prep tight end. Along with those previously mentioned six programs, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, N.C. State, Purdue and West Virginia are reportedly among those who offered him the opportunity to play at the next level.

Wisconsin does not yet have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021. However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

On Friday, fellow 2021 target Terrance Ferguson trimmed his respective list of top schools to just five, naming Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and USC. Both 247Sports and Rivals project the Littleton, Colo. (Heritage), native as a tight end at the next level.