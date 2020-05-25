AllBadgers
Reactions to Jack Pugh's Commitment to Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Hilliard (OH) Bradley tight end Jack Pugh announced his oral commitment to the Badgers on Monday afternoon, and based on social media, the football program is fired up.

247Sports' composite ratings and ESPN currently designate Pugh as a four-star talent. The former currently ranks him as the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2021 class.

Looking at 247Sports' standalone ratings even deeper, the recruiting service positions him in higher regard as the No. 159 recruit overall and No. 6 tight end in the nation.

Of course, some Badgers were excited by the news. Check out some reactions on social media from a current student-athlete, a few 2021 commits, and even some uncommitted recruits.

Tyler Beach

2021 Commits

Hunter Wohler

Bryan Sanborn

Riley Mahlman

Deacon Hill

Jake Chaney

Chaney, a three-star linebacker by 247Sports composite rankings, also tweeted the following at Wisconsin 2021 targets T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson.

2021 uncommitted recruits also congratulate Pugh

Both Bollers and Peterson also tweeted words of encouragement to the newest Badgers commit:

For that matter, 2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman, a four-star cornerback by Rivals who AllBadgers.com spoke to last month about his respective recruiting process, also chimed in.

Right after Pugh committed, Wisconsin's recruiting analyst Jensen Gebhardt tweeted this intriguing GIF:

What does it mean? Well, everyone will have to wait and see just what (or maybe who) is next for this class of 2021 for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Here is more from AllBadgers.com about Pugh's commitment:

