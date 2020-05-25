AllBadgers
2021 TE Jack Pugh Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin heard good news on Monday afternoon this Memorial Day weekend, as 2021 recruit Jack Pugh announced his commitment to the football program.

247Sports' composite ratings and ESPN currently designate Pugh as a four-star talent. The former has him as the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2021 class.

Looking at 247Sports' standalone ratings, the service positions him in even higher regard as the No. 159 recruit and No. 6 in the nation at that particular position group for this recruiting cycle.

On March 25, Pugh declared his top six schools via social media. At that time, UW joined Big Ten rivals Indiana, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State with that distinction (Cincinnati was also among the top half-dozen).

Rivals -- which currently rates him as a three-star prospect -- reports 24 offers overall for the prep tight end. Along with those previously mentioned programs, Power Five schools Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, N.C. State, Purdue and West Virginia reportedly provided opportunities at the FBS level.

Pugh's decision now places Wisconsin with 11 oral commitments for the 2021 class. He joins J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney and Antwan Roberts currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

Wisconsin does not yet have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021. However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

Here is more from AllBadgers.com regarding analysis and breakdowns from Pugh's announcement:

