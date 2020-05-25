Scouting Profile: Wisconsin 2021 TE Jack Pugh

Big news on the recruiting trail for the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday afternoon, as four-star tight end Jack Pugh announced his commitment to the football program.

247Sports' composite ratings and ESPN currently designate Pugh as a four-star talent. The former currently ranks him as the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2021 class.

Looking at 247Sports' standalone ratings even deeper, the recruiting service positions him in higher regard as the No. 159 recruit overall and No. 6 tight end in the nation.

Helping us breakdown Pugh's Hudl film, which includes the Hilliard Bradley (OH) native playing both sides of the ball, and just what he could bring to Wisconsin is John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's director of football recruiting:

"Jack Pugh is an interesting athlete from just about any perspective. He has a head turning frame at 6-foot-5, nearly 240 pounds. He excels at both the tight end and defensive end position in the state of Ohio and he went public with his college destination -- committing to Wisconsin -- on Memorial Day.

"On offense, Pugh picks up large chunks of yardage with strong traits. He is a well-above average route runner, especially in short to intermediate routes. His footwork is advanced enough to be featured on slip screens and other catch-and-run scenarios. Of course that points to his strong presence with the ball in his hands, with decent speed, power and toughness after he hauls it in. Where Pugh shines brightest as a potential pass catcher, though, is his vertical ability and catch radius. He tracks the football well, can compete at the apex and works away from his body with comfort. Size, leverage and consistent leg drive make him capable of impacting the run game as a blocker, too.



"As a defensive end Pugh plays as an impact player on the edge. He works with strong leverage relative to his size and proves productive with a strong motor and finishing power to boot. He is efficient in tight quarters and in space, where his long stride allows him to cover substantial ground relative to his position. There is also a nice combination of fundamentals, footwork and patience with his game on defense. Playing aggressively through his responsibility translates to each side of the ball as many of his strengths do.

"When it comes to college, the offensive side of the football makes a bit more sense for Pugh. There is a strong floor on either side of the line but the projection business is about ceiling. In the current climate, movable tight end types who can hold their own in-line or in space are coveted by offensive coordinators regardless of system. His decisive style and route-running ability can create second-level mismatches while his size can make windows gaping against defensive backs. As he adds mass, Pugh can develop into a three-down tight end without much imagination."