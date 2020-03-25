AllBadgers
2021 TE Jack Pugh Lists Wisconsin Among Top 6 Offers

Jake Kocorowski

A busy day on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin continued on Wednesday when tight end Jack Pugh announced via social media that the Badgers were among his top six programs.

UW joined Indiana, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State as those schools in his declaration. He stated that his recruitment is still open.

247Sports' composite rankings designate Pugh as a four-star talent, the No. 315 player overall and No. 13 tight end in the nation for the 2021 class. The service's standalone ratings are even higher for the Hilliard, Ohio (Bradley), product as the No. 151 recruit, the No. 6 tight end in the nation.

ESPN also lists Pugh as a four-star prospect.

Rivals currently reports 23 offers overall for the prep tight end. Along with those previously mentioned six programs, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, N.C. State, Purdue and West Virginia are among those who offered him the opportunity to play at the next level.

Earlier in the day, 2021 four-star tight end Terrance Ferguson also listed among Wisconsin in his top 10 programs.

Wisconsin does not yet have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021. However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

akschaaf
akschaaf

Hopefully he doesn't expand this list to a top 10 while still accepting other offers.

