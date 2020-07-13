AllBadgers
Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Jake Kocorowski

Despite the uncertainty of what the college football season will bring, a Badger 'backer was named to a prestigious watch list on Monday.

The Maxwell Football Club released its 2020 Chuck Bednarik watch list on Monday morning, and Wisconsin junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was among those names for this distinction.

As stated in the press release that was distributed publicly, the award is "presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football."

In 2019, Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles (80) and tied for first in interceptions (three). He also ranked third on the team in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5).

Sanborn's impact on the defense could once again be significant for next season. Gone is inside linebacker Chris Orr and All-American outside linebacker Zack Baun. Those two departing seniors combined for 24 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

AllBadgers.com asked Orr in late April just who he thinks will step up for Bob Bostad's group once football returns. He first mentioned Sanborn.

"I think Jack is gonna take another leap forward," Orr said. "I think Jack's gonna have a big, breakout year."

Wisconsin "the Best Fit" for Walk-On Justin Taphorn

"I've been around Wisconsin, my brother played against them and I've been to the campus a little bit, and atmosphere. That's something that I've always wanted, and so I thought Wisconsin was best fit for me."

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 12

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, check out these articles from the past week that were submitted by SI community publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A lot of basketball offers, a top six for a key 2022 prospect, and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Projected Center

A busy week of offers continued for the Badgers on Friday.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Braelon Allen on Top 6 Schools, Relationship with Wisconsin

A chat about his top half-dozen schools and the relationship he has built with the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Yanni Karlaftis Announces 'Decision Day'

Could an early August date yield good news for a four-star linebacker?

Jake Kocorowski

Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Some confirmations from a UW official to AllBadgers.com that was initially reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

Hear more from the Fond du Lac (WI) standout later this weekend on AllBadgers.com

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Forward

An early offer from Greg Gard and his staff to a 2023 prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Forward

The men's basketball program continues to send out offers to 2021 prospects.

Jake Kocorowski