Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Jake Kocorowski
Despite the uncertainty of what the college football season will bring, a Badger 'backer was named to a prestigious watch list on Monday.
The Maxwell Football Club released its 2020 Chuck Bednarik watch list on Monday morning, and Wisconsin junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was among those names for this distinction.
As stated in the press release that was distributed publicly, the award is "presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football."
In 2019, Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles (80) and tied for first in interceptions (three). He also ranked third on the team in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5).
Sanborn's impact on the defense could once again be significant for next season. Gone is inside linebacker Chris Orr and All-American outside linebacker Zack Baun. Those two departing seniors combined for 24 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in 2019.
AllBadgers.com asked Orr in late April just who he thinks will step up for Bob Bostad's group once football returns. He first mentioned Sanborn.
"I think Jack is gonna take another leap forward," Orr said. "I think Jack's gonna have a big, breakout year."
