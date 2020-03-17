REPORT: Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert to Sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

A day after news broke that the Green Bay Packers were to sign former Wisconsin lineman Rick Wagner -- a free agent splash that was made official by the organization on Tuesday -- another former Badger walk-on is reportedly going to another NFL team.

Linebacker Joe Schobert "is headed to" the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. The NFL insider tweeted some of the financials as well, which includes a guaranteed $22.5 million to head to the AFC South franchise.

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schobert emerged to become one of the league's leading tacklers. According to NFL.com's stats, the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles in the past three seasons.

In 2019, his 133 stops ranked 10th in the NFL. Two seasons prior to that as a second-year player, he finished tied for first along with Green Bay's Blake Martinez and Buffalo's Preston Brown with 144.

Last season, he also recorded a career-high four interceptions.

Beginning with Wisconsin as part of the 2012 season, Schobert's story again showcased the football program's storied walk-on tradition.

In 2015, in addition to becoming a captain during Paul Chryst's first season as a head coach, Schobert eventually claimed All-America honors and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award. During that season according to UW's profile page, he record 9.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Schobert finished his Wisconsin career playing in 45 games, recording 35.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.