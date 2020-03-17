AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

REPORT: Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert to Sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

A day after news broke that the Green Bay Packers were to sign former Wisconsin lineman Rick Wagner -- a free agent splash that was made official by the organization on Tuesday -- another former Badger walk-on is reportedly going to another NFL team.

Linebacker Joe Schobert "is headed to" the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. The NFL insider tweeted some of the financials as well, which includes a guaranteed $22.5 million to head to the AFC South franchise.

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schobert emerged to become one of the league's leading tacklers. According to NFL.com's stats, the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles in the past three seasons.

In 2019, his 133 stops ranked 10th in the NFL. Two seasons prior to that as a second-year player, he finished tied for first along with Green Bay's Blake Martinez and Buffalo's Preston Brown with 144.

Last season, he also recorded a career-high four interceptions.

Beginning with Wisconsin as part of the 2012 season, Schobert's story again showcased the football program's storied walk-on tradition.

In 2015, in addition to becoming a captain during Paul Chryst's first season as a head coach, Schobert eventually claimed All-America honors and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award. During that season according to UW's profile page, he record 9.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Schobert finished his Wisconsin career playing in 45 games, recording 35.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnny Davis Claims 2020 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Award

Honors received for the Badger signee!

Jake Kocorowski

Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Pro Day Interview Highlights

Some interview excerpts from his time with reporters last week.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Make Matt Miller's NFL Draft 400

More love for former Wisconsin players from one of the most renown draft experts.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Cancels April 18th Open Football Practice, UW Band Concert

More events canceled at UW including the Crazylegs Classic, according to athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Jake Kocorowski

Report: Green Bay Packers to Sign Former Wisconsin OT Rick Wagner

A former Badger coming home?

Jake Kocorowski

Zack Baun Wisconsin Pro Day Interview

Excerpts from the linebacker's chat with reporters last Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 LB Jake Chaney

Star ratings, Hudl highlights and hear from the newest Badger commit!

Jake Kocorowski

Four Way-Too-Early Questions for Wisconsin in 2020-21

A quartet of thoughts about the Badgers next season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BadgerfaninIL

Badgers in Sports Illustrated's Latest Draft Rankings

A few notable Wisconsin standouts ranked high up.

Jake Kocorowski

Jake Chaney Commitment: Coach Breakdown

"Jake has always had a passion for football, love for the game. He's always been a hard worker."

Jake Kocorowski