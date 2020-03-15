This weekend, Wisconsin received some good news as a player from the Sunshine State is its next piece of the 2021 class.

Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Lehigh) linebacker Jake Chaney announced via social media on Sunday that he committed to UW.

“I was thinking about it for a little minute," Chaney told AllBadgers.com on Sunday. "I've been praying about it, and I thought it was the right decision to make because I feel like I'll be a great fit at Wisconsin.”

That "little minute" he thought about verbally committing had actually been for weeks, the 'backer disclosed. According to Chaney, he told UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard about his decision on Saturday.

“He was excited," Chaney said about Leonhard. "Felt like I was a great fit, (that) I'm gonna make them better.”

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports' standalone rankings, Chaney has seen his recruiting process ramp up in the past couple of months. Along with the offer from UW in late January, opportunities to play at the next level came from a host of FBS (and Big Ten) programs. Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Pitt and Vanderbilt all started recruiting the prep linebacker since January.

However, Chaney visited UW last November during the weekend of the Purdue game. He pointed out how the "whole state of Wisconsin is for Wisconsin."

"It was just a great atmosphere around it," Chaney said. "The coaches and players are all like great people, and what their values are I stand for them.”

That sentiment was echoed by his father, James, who also is Jake's head coach at Lehigh. A Florida State football alum, the elder Chaney spoke about his experience in Madison was all "pro-Badgers," from their Uber driver to hotel attendant and restaurant server."

"It just it kind of shocked me and being at the game and seeing the fans and seeing the energy and the love," James Chaney said. "I mean, I fell in love with it myself.”

Jake Chaney finished the 2019 season as a Fort Myers News-Press All-Area Defensive Player of the Year finalist. According to his father, the prep 'backer evolved his on-the-field game and skillset into being another coach on the field during his junior season. He credited that in part to the assistance of Lehigh defensive coordinator Manny Evans.

"(Evans) went from screaming at him every play his sophomore year to just kind of almost letting Jake call the defense his junior year," James Chaney said. "So he's always harped on Jake knowing every position, every responsibility, being the quarterback of the defense, and I think it helped Jake play faster. He wasn’t out there trying to figure things out. He knew it because he watched film and his coach coached him on it, and it's really a testament to my coaching staff.”

UW now holds nine commitments for its class of 2021. Chaney joins offensive linemen J.P. Benzhschawel and Riley Mahlman, quarterback Deacon Hill, safety Hunter Wohler, inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn, outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun and projected running backs Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford as verbals for this recruiting cycle.

Though the date is not set in stone, Chaney is planning to take his official visit to Wisconsin in the summer. For now, he feels like he has less pressure on his chest with his commitment set early on.

“I get to the focus on my team and myself in the upcoming season," Chaney said. "I don't have to worry about recruiting any more, and I feel like I'm just excited about Wisconsin.”