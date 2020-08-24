SI.com
Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson on CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Draft Board

Jake Kocorowski

Some Wisconsin love for a current tight end in a very-early NFL Draft board.

CBS Sports released its Top 100 board for the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday, and UW tight end Jake Ferguson placed as the No. 85 player in the publication's rankings. 

The redshirt junior is the fifth player among his position group, trailing Florida's Kyle Pitts (No. 14), Penn State's Pat Freiermuth (No. 18), Miami's Brevin Jordan (No. 54) and Utah's Brant Kuithe (No. 76).

As a redshirt sophomore, Ferguson finished the 2019 season with 33 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Against Michigan State and Illinois during a two-game October stretch, he reeled in a combined nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Madison (WI) Memorial native has played in all 27 contests since his redshirt freshman campaign and finished second on the team in receptions both years. The 2018 season saw Ferguson haul in 36 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns, and he emerged as a key third-down target in his first full season as a contributor.

Earlier this summer, Ferguson was selected as one of 36 student-athletes for the 2020 John Mackey Award preseason watch list. According to its press release, the John Mackey Award is handed out each year "to the most outstanding collegiate tight end."

