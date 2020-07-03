Walk-ons have made such an impact on Wisconsin's football program, especially since Barry Alvarez took it over in 1990. Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis is a classic example of a player previously unheralded early on in his college career who became as one of the Badgers' most productive offensive players.

On Thursday, Wisconsin on BTN's Twitter account announced that Abbrederis claimed a second-team selection on the the network's All-Decade team.

The Wautoma, Wis., native initially walked on to the program starting with the 2009 season and proceeded to work his way up the depth chart. He eventually played from 2010-13 and turned into one of the Badgers' most successful players at wide receiver.

As seen in UW's 2019 fact book, Abbrederis finished his collegiate career tied for first in school history in receptions (202) with Brandon Williams and second in receiving yards (3,140). He is also tied for second all-time in UW lore for touchdowns (23) with Tony Simmons. A two-time, first-team All-Big Ten wide out, he averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a Badger.

In terms of single-season marks, Abbrederis holds the school record for receptions with 78 in 2013. He is one of three players to go over the 1,000-yard mark in UW history with Williams and Lee Evans.

The home-state Green Bay Packers selected Abbrederis in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He eventually played three seasons in the league.

Abbrederis joins four other Badgers -- linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Melvin Gordon, and offensive linemen Gabe Carimi and Kevin Zeitler -- as BTN All-Decade second-team selections.

Four other former Wisconsin standouts -- running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Chris Borland, offensive lineman Michael Deiter and defensive lineman J.J. Watt -- have been named to the BTN All-Decade team.

Tune in later this week to see if other Badgers receive this distinction.

Be sure to follow AllBadgers.com on both Twitter and Facebook!