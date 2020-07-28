AllBadgers
2022 Prospect Jerry Cross Announces Commitment to Penn State

Jake Kocorowski

One of the top prep players within the state of Wisconsin for the class of 2022, Jerry Cross announced his decision to play in the Big Ten.

Just not in Madison.

Cross, a Milwaukee (WI) Rufus King standout, declared via social media on Tuesday evening that he committed to Penn State.

247Sports and ESPN designate Cross as a four-star prospect for the 2022 class. The latter recruiting service rates him the highest as the No. 181 overall player and No. 24 wide receiver in the country for that particular recruiting cycle.

The former reports eight offers overall, which includes Power Five opportunities from the Nittany Lions, Badgers, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Purdue Boilermakers.

Cross's Hudl profile lists him at 6'5 and 200 pounds, along with noting wide receiver and quarterback as his positions. 247Sports's and Rivals's player profiles classify him as a tight end.

Wisconsin currently has one commit for the 2022 class in safety Braelon Allen. The Fond du Lac, Wis., native -- a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals -- announced his decision to play for the Badgers earlier this month.

Cross and Allen make up two of a dynamic half-dozen players from within the state who are already rated as four-star talents by 247Sports composite rankings. The other four include linemen Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth and Isaac Hamm.

