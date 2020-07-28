Last week, Milwaukee (WI) Rufus King standout Jerry Cross declared on social media that he would commit on Tuesday, July 28.

Today is now Tuesday.

247Sports and ESPN designate Cross as a four-star prospect for the 2022 class. The latter recruiting service rates him the highest as the No. 181 overall player and No. 24 wide receiver in the country for that particular recruiting cycle.

Cross's Hudl profile lists him at 6'5 and 200 pounds, along with noting wide receiver and quarterback as his positions. 247Sports's and Rivals's player profiles hold him as a tight end.

247Sports's and Rivals's forecasts for Cross also show that Penn State is the predicted collegiate destination.

Wisconsin currently has one commit for the 2022 class in safety Braelon Allen. The Fond du Lac, Wis., native -- a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals -- announced his decision to play for the Badgers earlier this month.

Cross and Allen make up two of a dynamic half-dozen players from within the state who are already rated as four-star talents by 247Sports composite rankings. The other four include linemen Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth and Isaac Hamm.

