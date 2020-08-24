With the NFL continuing its course towards a season, brothers J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt both received some preseason love from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF designated both Watt brothers among its top five edge defenders, as released on Monday. Older brother J.J., who plays for the Houston Texans, claimed the No. 1 spot. T.J.--the youngest of the Watt siblings who suits up for the Pittsburgh Steelers--came in at No. 5.

Both still play for the original organization that selected them in their respective annual NFL Draft (J.J. in 2011, T.J. in 2017). Read more about what PFF said here.

As seen on his NFL.com profile, J.J. Watt has played in 112 games in nine years for the Texans, accumulating 96 sacks as one of the best defensive players to ever come out of Wisconsin's football program. He also won three NFL defensive player of the year awards between 2012 and 2015.

In 2012 and 2014, Watt recorded 20.5 sacks in each season. He lead the league in that category in both 2012 and 2015, the latter of which he tallied 17.5.

NFL.com's profile of Watt shows a 'backer that registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. For that effort and those subsequent results, the Associated Press (AP) named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, however, as he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker.

In three years in Pittsburgh, Watt has played in 47 games and recorded 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. .