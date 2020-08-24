SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Pro Football Focus Rates J.J., T.J. Watt Among Top Edge Players in NFL

Jake Kocorowski

With the NFL continuing its course towards a season, brothers J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt both received some preseason love from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF designated both Watt brothers among its top five edge defenders, as released on Monday. Older brother J.J., who plays for the Houston Texans, claimed the No. 1 spot. T.J.--the youngest of the Watt siblings who suits up for the Pittsburgh Steelers--came in at No. 5.

Both still play for the original organization that selected them in their respective annual NFL Draft (J.J. in 2011, T.J. in 2017). Read more about what PFF said here.

As seen on his NFL.com profile, J.J. Watt has played in 112 games in nine years for the Texans, accumulating 96 sacks as one of the best defensive players to ever come out of Wisconsin's football program. He also won three NFL defensive player of the year awards between 2012 and 2015.

In 2012 and 2014, Watt recorded 20.5 sacks in each season. He lead the league in that category in both 2012 and 2015, the latter of which he tallied 17.5.

NFL.com's profile of Watt shows a 'backer that registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. For that effort and those subsequent results, the Associated Press (AP) named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, however, as he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker.

In three years in Pittsburgh, Watt has played in 47 games and recorded 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. .

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunter Wohler a Top 10 Safety in 2021 Class by SI All-American

Just add another accolade to the future Badger's resume.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin WR Receives Tryout for Green Bay Packers

The former Badgers receiver continues the road back to recovery.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Weekly Roundup

Looking at some of the week that was for some Big Ten programs and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Wrapup

Some quick links to the week that was regarding Wisconsin athletics.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Shooting Guard Lucas Taylor

A new offer to an out-of-state standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Badgers Claim PFF Preseason All-America Honors

No first-team honors, but a trio of Wisconsin players do receive some accolades.

Jake Kocorowski

by

antibuddiesboards

Top Five Performances by Russell Wilson During 2011 Season

With no football for now, let's dive into the past by looking at one of the most impressive seasons ever for a Wisconsin quarterback.

Jake Kocorowski

Takeaways from Big Ten's 'Open Letter'

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited," according to the statement.

Jake Kocorowski

by

smithmachine20

OL Cole Van Lanen on Senior Bowl Top 250 List

The only Badger to be on it.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in the NFL Roundup: Cephus Shines

Checking on some former Wisconsin standouts as NFL training camps kick up!

Jake Kocorowski