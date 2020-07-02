AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Wisconsin DL J.J. Watt Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

Jake Kocorowski

The Big Ten Network continued to roll out its All-Decade team on Thursday, and of course, J.J. Watt was on it.

Watt, the former walk-on turned three-time NFL defensive player of the year, became one of four defensive linemen to claim the honor from the network. Ohio State's Chase Young and Joey Bosa, along with Purdue's Ryan Kerrigan, also made the list.

UWBadgers.com's profile of Watt boasts how the Badger claimed the Lott IMPACT trophy and consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades in 2010. During that season where he recorded 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks, the defensive end also received second-team All-America distinctions by the Associated Press and Sports Illustrated. 

A first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2011, Watt has played in 112 games in nine years for the AFC South franchise. He has accumulated 96 sacks as one of the best defensive players to ever come out of Wisconsin's football program. He also won three NFL defensive player of the year awards between 2012 and 2015.

In 2012 and 2014, he recorded 20.5 sacks during each season. He led the league in that category in both 2012 and 2015, the latter of which he tallied 17.5.

Watt joins three other former Wisconsin standouts -- running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Chris Borland and offensive lineman Michael Deiter -- on the BTN All-Decade team. 

Four other Badgers, linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Melvin Gordon, and offensive linemen Gabe Carimi and Kevin Zeitler, were declared BTN All-Decade second-team selections earlier this week as well.

Tune in later this week to see if other Badgers receive this distinction.

Be sure to follow AllBadgers.com on both Twitter and Facebook!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Noah Burks in 2020

Let's look at another key position needing to replace production, and a redshirt senior could lead the way.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Micah Potter Engaged, More Wisconsin Love from PFF

A Badger big man pops the question, PFF tweets Wisconsin stats, and an AllBadgers.com chat on the Bill Michaels Show!

Jake Kocorowski

Don't Forget Wisconsin's Tight Ends of the 2010s

BTN released its All-Decade tight ends on Wednesday. No Badgers were announced, though there were some standout players at the position group during that timespan.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers OL Announced as BTN All-Decade Second-Team Selections

Much deserved for these two Badgers greats.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Nakia Watson in 2020

The new series continues looking at scenarios for the redshirt sophomore back in a year where the Badgers need to replace a unanimous consensus first-team

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned': Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Great Midwest Conference

John Bohnenkamp and I discuss how the Hawkeyes and Badgers could fare in the Great Midwest Conference.

Jake Kocorowski

Michael Deiter Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

OF COURSE there was a Wisconsin offensive lineman announced.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Named To BTN's All-Decade Second Team

More from the network that featured two future NFL first-round draft picks.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Five-Star Guard

The Badgers present an opportunity to one of the nation's best players for the 2021 class.

Jake Kocorowski

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Wisconsin Fall?

Pat Forde reconfigured FBS programs into 10 conferences. Where do the Badgers stand in his Great Midwest Conference, and would they be favorites?

Jake Kocorowski